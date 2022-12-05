Evansville Salvation Army gets donation of valuable gold coin

Officials with the Evansville Salvation Army say they received a special donation.
According to a news release, a special gold coin was dropped in one of the Salvation Army's Red Kettles, located at Evansville's west side Walmart.
The Salvation Army says the gold "Krugerrand" coin was donated during one of the organization's "matching" days, meaning the value of the donation will be matched.
Online pricing shows the coin can sell for thousands of dollars.
The Salvation Army will continue collecting donations until Christmas Eve.
New this year, generous donors can give through their electronic devices or tappable credit cards through the new "Tip Tap" system.