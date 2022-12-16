Evansville Salvation Army in need of donations for 'Toys for Tots' program

The Evansville Salvation Army is still in need of toy donations for its final weekend of "Toys for Tots" with toy collections across Vanderburgh and Warrick counties drawing to a close over this coming weekend.
Around 250 toys in the $15 to $25 range are still needed for the holiday season.
The organization says they especially need toys for the 0-3 age range.
"We have a lot of generous donors and contributors spread across the Tri-state," said Alex Rahman, the Director of Community Engagement for the Evansville Salvation Army. "Sometimes it can be a random occurrence that a specific age range is left out, this year its 0 to 3, next year it could be a totally different age range."
Donations can still be dropped off at the salvation army's North Fulton Avenue location. Toys will be sorted and ready for families by early next week.