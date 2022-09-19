Evansville Salvation Army in need of hygiene product donations

The Evansville Salvation Army is asking the community for donations of hygiene products.
The organization is currently planning on giving away hygiene items to those in need during its annual Thanksgiving meal and hygiene giveaway in November, but says that it is currently completely out of hygiene products for those who need them now.
Items needed include socks, toilet paper, 2 in 1 shampoo and conditioner, toothbrushes, toothpaste, and gloves.
The Salvation Army says that travel-sized products are preferred.
"Those suffering from homelessness must carry everything with them or risk it being stolen," the Salvation Army says. "Thus, they need small travel sizes of various products and need to come back often for more."
According to the Salvation Army, donations will be collected from now through Nov. 11, ahead of the Thanksgiving meal and hygiene giveaway, which will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Nov. 23.
Anyone interested in donating items can drop them off at the Salvation Army Community Center located at 1040 N Fulton Ave. in Evansville.