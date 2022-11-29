Evansville Salvation Army matching 'Tip Tap' Red Kettle donations up to $5,000

There's a new push to encourage donors to give through the Evansville Salvation Army's Red Kettle campaign.

The Salvation Army said Tuesday that any donation made through the organization's new "Tip Tap" digital platform at sites in Vanderburgh County and Warrick County will be matched, up to $5,000.

The nonprofit unveiled its "Tip Tap" program at the beginning of this year's Red Kettle campaign. The new program allows donors to give digitally with their phone through Apple or Google Wallet, or with their tappable credit card.

The Salvation Army says the $5,000 match is thanks to a generous donor, who remained unnamed.

There are 20 Tip Taps locations spread across local Schnucks and Walmart locations.

The Salvation Army says that if the lights are green on the Tip Tap system, you can give - bell ringer or not.

Donations remain open from now until Christmas Eve.