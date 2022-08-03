Evansville school board member and bar owner Amy Word makes first court appearance following arrest

EVSC Board of School Trustees member and Lamasco Bar and Grill owner Amy Word made her first appearance in court on Wednesday following her recent arrest.

During her initial hearing on Wednesday, Word was ordered to participate in Drug Abuse Probation Services (DAPS) as a condition of her release.

Additionally, her next hearing was scheduled for Sept. 28 at 9 a.m.

Our 44News crew was there as Word walked into court on Wednesday, but she did not provide any comment.

Word was arrested early Saturday morning and charged with Maintaining a Common Nuisance. She was released from jail after posting a $500 bond.

At the time of Word's arrest, police say that 29-year-old Zachary Clark was driving her vehicle. They said Clark was in possession of cocaine and marijuana at the time.

Clark also posted bond before appearing in court on Wednesday, but he was booked back into the Vanderburgh County Jail shortly after his court appearance.

Police said that Word and Clark were among of 22 people arrested in connection to in ongoing investigation, and that "detectives have learned that Word had knowledge of narcotics activity at her place of business."

Following her arrest, Word released this statement.

Just before Word's court appearance Wednesday, we learned more information on the arrest of 33-year-old Bryan Biggs. According to an EPD affidavit, Biggs was charged with Dealing Cocaine after he told police that he would act as a "middle man" and deliver the substance to people inside Lamasco while working there.

EVSC Board of School Trustees President Chris Kiefer said Tuesday that Word did not agree to resign from the school board, but that she had agreed to take a leave of absence.