Evansville school board member, business owner makes second court appearance after arrest

An Evansville business owner and school board member appeared in court on Wednesday morning after police said she was arrested in connection with a drug investigation.
Amy Word appeared in court on Wednesday after being arrested and charged with one felony count of Maintaining a Common Nuisance back in late July.
During Wednesday morning's court appearance, Word's case was reassigned to circuit court.
Additionally, Word was ordered to continue Drug Abuse Probation Services (DAPS), which was set as a condition of release during her first appearance in court.
Word is the owner of Lamasco Bar and Grill on West Franklin Street and a member of the Evansville Vanderburgh School Corporation Board of Trustees. Word was asked to resign from the school board, but said she would take a leave of absence instead.
At the time of her arrest, police said that Word had knowledge of narcotics activity at her place of business.
Word's next court date is scheduled for Sept. 19.