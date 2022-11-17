Evansville school board member, restaurant owner arrested in drug investigation makes court appearance

Evansville restaurant/bar owner and school board member Amy Word appeared for a hearing in court on Thursday morning.
Our 44News crew was there for Word's hearing Thursday.
Court officials said that a progress hearing was held for Word Thursday, meaning the judge reviewed things like whether or not Word completed the conditions of her probation and any other aspects of progress on the case.
Word was arrested on the felony charge of maintaining a common nuisance after police said she "had knowledge of narcotics activity at her place of business" on West Franklin Street. At the time of her arrest in July, police said that as many as 21 other individuals had been arrested in the investigation.
While Word refused to resign from her position on the Evansville Vanderburgh School Corporation Board of School Trustees following her arrest, she agreed to take an unpaid leave of absence.
Word will be back in court on Jan. 12, 2023.