 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Evansville steak house and bar closed permanently

  • Updated
  • 0
The Barrel House (Facebook)

The Barrel House (Facebook)

A steak house on the east side of Evansville is closing up shop.

Officials with The Barrel House restaurant announced that the restaurant and bar was closed for good.

According to the announcement, the restaurant building at 1700 Morgan Center Dr. has been sold, but the owners say they plan to keep their catering and food truck business going.

The announcement says that anyone with gift cards should keep them, as they'll still be redeemable.

The operators of The Barrel House also own Chaser's Bar and Grill on Franklin Street. They say Chaser's will continue business as usual.

Follow 44News on Facebook, or download the free 44News apps on Android or Apple devices

Recommended for you