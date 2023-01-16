Evansville steak house and bar closed permanently

A steak house on the east side of Evansville is closing up shop.
Officials with The Barrel House restaurant announced that the restaurant and bar was closed for good.
According to the announcement, the restaurant building at 1700 Morgan Center Dr. has been sold, but the owners say they plan to keep their catering and food truck business going.
The announcement says that anyone with gift cards should keep them, as they'll still be redeemable.
The operators of The Barrel House also own Chaser's Bar and Grill on Franklin Street. They say Chaser's will continue business as usual.