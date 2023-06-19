Evansville Teachers Association files lawsuit against EVSC

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) — The Evansville Vanderburgh School Corporation is being sued by a local teachers association.
Officials with the Evansville Teachers Association (ETA) said that a complaint was filed against the EVSC on Monday.
The complaint accuses the EVSC of failing to bargain with the ETA before announcing an increase to a Priority Schools Retention Stipend for the 2023–24 school year. According to ETA, Indiana statute requires that school corporations bargain with local associations on salary, wages, and salary and wage related fringe benefits.
“Our voices and our communities are stronger when we unite,” said ETA president Lori Young. “We know when educators’ voices are heard, outcomes for our profession and for our students are improved. We’re asking EVSC to give educators a seat at any table where decisions are made about our profession.”
According to ETA, the EVSC's failure to bargain the increase to the Priority Schools Retention Stipend constitutes an unfair labor practice. The complaint filed Monday asks state education officials to order the EVSC to "cease and desist from further unfair practices and require EVSC to pay ETA $5,000 for each unfair practice."
ETA President Young said that given the opportunity, the teachers association may have bargained for a larger or more widespread increase to the stipend. “By unilaterally and illegally modifying our collective bargaining agreement, we are concerned that the actions of EVSC could jeopardize the legality of the payments, and there is no denying that efforts to circumvent the bargaining process diminishes the rights of teachers," Young says.
We have reached out to EVSC for comment.