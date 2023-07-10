 Skip to main content
Evansville teen dies in weekend drowning incident; Community raising funds to support family

Evyana Dixon, 13, died on Saturday in a tragic drowning incident (GoFundMe photo)

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) — Community members in Evansville are mourning the tragic loss of a young teen.

According to authorities, 13-year-old Evyauna Dixon was identified as the victim in a drowning incident that happened on Saturday evening.

Rescue teams responded to a body of water in the Warrick County area of Yankeetown Road around 7 p.m. on Saturday.

The sheriff's office says that Dixon's body was pulled from the water, but that life-saving measures attempted at the scene were unsuccessful.

A GoFundMe fundraiser that was started for Dixon has raised more than $6,000 to support her mother and father.

The fundraiser says Dixon was a passionate soccer player, and describes the young teen as not only talented but also bright.

You can visit the GoFundMe page for Dixon here.

