Evansville teen dies in weekend drowning incident; Community raising funds to support family

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) — Community members in Evansville are mourning the tragic loss of a young teen.
According to authorities, 13-year-old Evyauna Dixon was identified as the victim in a drowning incident that happened on Saturday evening.
Rescue teams responded to a body of water in the Warrick County area of Yankeetown Road around 7 p.m. on Saturday.
The sheriff's office says that Dixon's body was pulled from the water, but that life-saving measures attempted at the scene were unsuccessful.
A GoFundMe fundraiser that was started for Dixon has raised more than $6,000 to support her mother and father.
The fundraiser says Dixon was a passionate soccer player, and describes the young teen as not only talented but also bright.
You can visit the GoFundMe page for Dixon here.