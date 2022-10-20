Evansville Thunderbolts and Visit Evansville ready to unveil new look for team's bus

The Evansville Thunderbolts team bus is getting a makeover.
The Thunderbolts and officials with Visit Evansville unveiled a preview of the new look on Thursday.
With the distance the team travels and the variety of destinations they play in, the team and the local tourism bureau saw an opportunity to use the bus as a means of putting more eyes on Evansville. Highlighting local attractions and events, the images and messaging will invite onlookers to “Follow us to Evansville” as the Thunderbolts travel between cities.
“The idea was inspired by looking at our coach as a canvas that could be used to do more than advertise a team name," says Scott Schoenike, President of the Evansville Thunderbolts. "We are always excited to work with other, local organizations on exciting new projects that can bring drive exposure and recognition for our team, as well as the city and state we play in."
“We see this opportunity as a unique and impactful way of exporting images of our community’s great assets across a broad stretch of the country. With nearly 80% of Americans reporting that they will be taking road trips as a means of travel this year, we expect this ‘traveling billboard’ will make a lot of impressions for Evansville,” said Alexis Berggren, President & CEO of Visit Evansville.
Officials say the bus's new look will be officially and fully unveiled at 7:30 a.m. on Friday morning, as the Thunderbolts board to travel to Knoxville, Tennessee, to takeon the Knoxville Ice Bears in their season opener.
The Thunderbolts will then return to Evansville to play on Saturday, where they'll face off against the Ice Bears again.