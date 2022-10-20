 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Critical fire weather conditions Today...

.Southwest winds will average 10 to 15 mph with some gusts to 20
mph. Afternoon relative humidity will drop into the 17 to 23
percent range. Both conditions will combine with very dry fuels
across the area due to the persistent drought to create critical
fire danger across the region today.

...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO
7 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR
SOUTHEAST MISSOURI, SOUTHERN ILLINOIS, SOUTHWEST INDIANA AND
WESTERN KENTUCKY...

* AFFECTED AREAS...In Illinois, Fire Weather Zones 075, 076, 077,
078, 080, 081, 082, 083, 084, 085, 086, 087, 088, 089, 090,
091, 092, 093 and 094. In Indiana, Fire Weather Zones 081,
082, 085, 086, 087 and 088. In Kentucky, Fire Weather Zones
001, 002, 003, 004, 005, 006, 007, 008, 009, 010, 011, 012,
013, 014, 015, 016, 017, 018, 019, 020, 021 and 022. In
Missouri, Fire Weather Zones 076, 086, 087, 098, 100, 106,
107, 108, 109, 110, 111, 112 and 114.

* WIND...20 foot wind of 13-17 mph from the southwest.

* HUMIDITY...Minimum afternoon relative humidity of 17 to 23
percent.

* IMPACTS...any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.

&&

Evansville Thunderbolts and Visit Evansville ready to unveil new look for team's bus

  • Updated
  • 0
Evansville Thunderbolts and Visit Evansville unveil new look for team's bus

Preview of new look for Evansville Thunderbolts bus

The Evansville Thunderbolts team bus is getting a makeover.

The Thunderbolts and officials with Visit Evansville unveiled a preview of the new look on Thursday.

With the distance the team travels and the variety of destinations they play in, the team and the local tourism bureau saw an opportunity to use the bus as a means of putting more eyes on Evansville. Highlighting local attractions and events, the images and messaging will invite onlookers to “Follow us to Evansville” as the Thunderbolts travel between cities.

“The idea was inspired by looking at our coach as a canvas that could be used to do more than advertise a team name," says Scott Schoenike, President of the Evansville Thunderbolts. "We are always excited to work with other, local organizations on exciting new projects that can bring drive exposure and recognition for our team, as well as the city and state we play in."

“We see this opportunity as a unique and impactful way of exporting images of our community’s great assets across a broad stretch of the country.  With nearly 80% of Americans reporting that they will be taking road trips as a means of travel this year, we expect this ‘traveling billboard’ will make a lot of impressions for Evansville,” said Alexis Berggren, President & CEO of Visit Evansville.

Officials say the bus's new look will be officially and fully unveiled at 7:30 a.m. on Friday morning, as the Thunderbolts board to travel to Knoxville, Tennessee, to takeon the Knoxville Ice Bears in their season opener.

The Thunderbolts will then return to Evansville to play on Saturday, where they'll face off against the Ice Bears again.

