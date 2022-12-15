Evansville Thunderbolts gift stuffed animals to local kids through annual 'Teddy Bear Toss'

The Evansville Thunderbolts were able to give a gift to several local kids on Wednesday.

Dozens of children now have a brand new stuffed animal all thanks to the team and their fans.

It's a result of the team's Teddy Bear Toss game held on Saturday, where fans tossed stuffed animals onto the ice after the team's first goal, allowing the team to collect the toys as donations.

44News spoke with the Thunderbolts on Wednesday as the team made their way to Henderson's Riverview Child Care Center and Henderson Housing Authority.

"We had our annual Teddy Bear Toss game on Saturday night and we took in over 1,600 teddy bears, and so we've been distributing them throughout the area in Evansville, Henderson, Owensboro, to kids at schools, and this is one of our stops along the way," Evansville Thunderbolts General Manager Bob McNamara told 44News. "It's been really really gratifying."

If you missed the Teddy Bear Toss this past weekend, the team will have another toy drive until Dec. 17.