Evansville Thunderbolts hosting their annual 'Teddy Bear Toss' Saturday night

The Southern Professional Hockey League's top team is returning to the ice Saturday night for their annual 'Teddy Bear Toss' charity promotion.
The event encourages Evansville Thunderbolt fans to bring new or gently used stuffed animals to the Ford Center.
After the Thunderbolts score their first goal, fans toss stuffed animals onto the ice.
The stuffed animals are then collected by players, and donated to kids in need during the holiday season.
The Evansville Thunderbolts are currently in first place in the SPHL standings, and will face the Vermilion County Bobcats at 7:00 P.M. Saturday at the Ford Center.