Evansville Thunderbolts inviting public to jersey unveiling event

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) — The public is being invited to an upcoming Evansville Thunderbolts jersey unveiling event.
The Thunderbolts are hosting the big reveal at the Corner Club at the Ford Center on Thursday, Aug. 17, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
The team will be unveiling its home and road jerseys for the 2023-24 season, and fans will also have the opportunity to buy their own.
There will also be a raffle held at the event, where one lucky fan will win a new home jersey.
At the event, fans can also take part in a Digital Ticket Seminar beginning around 7 p.m., which will include a Q&A session to help fans prepare for the changeover to digital tickets for the upcoming season.
Head Coach and Director of Hockey Operations Jeff Bes will also be in attendance.