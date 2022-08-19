Evansville Thunderbolts unveil new website and branding

Evansville's own hockey team announced some big changes on Friday.
Officials with the Evansville Thunderbolts said Friday that after months of planning, the team had launched a new website, updated with a new promotional calendar, logo, and color scheme.
The new promotional calendar on the team's website will let fans see upcoming events and theme nights, including Star Wars Night, Dogs Night Out, Teddy Bear Toss, Superhero Night and indoor fireworks on New Year’s Eve.
Since the team was formed, it has played under a red, white, and blue color scheme. The new color scheme and logo now take on a black, white and red look.
The team says the new logo was designed to keep the same "feel" as the old one while better highlighting the P-47 Thunderbolt aircraft, which was manufactured in Evansville during World War II.
You can visit evansvillethunderbolts.com to check out the team's new colors and look.