Evansville toddler killed in Lloyd Expressway crash identified

Authorities have identified a young child who died in a fiery crash that happened in Evansville, Indiana on Friday.

The Vanderburgh County Coroner's Office says 20-month-old Kashmir Morris of Evansville is the child who died in the crash.

The crash happened on Friday evening around 7:30 p.m. on the Lloyd Expressway near Highway 41. Before firefighters arrived at the scene of the crash, dispatchers told them that the vehicle was fully engulfed in flames.

The Evansville Fire Department said that the driver involved in the crash, who is the child's mother, was severely burned and flown out of state for treatment.

According to the coroner's office, an autopsy determined the child died from burns sustained after the crash.

No update has been provided on the mother's condition.

The crash remains under investigation at this time.