Evansville trucking company becomes Official Transportation Logistics Provider for IU Football

  • Updated
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) — An Evansville trucking company has entered into a partnership with Indiana University Football as its Official Transportation Logistics Provider.

JR's Expedited Freight, a Rexing Company, announced its partnership with Indiana University Football as its Official Transportation Logistics Provider.

Through the partnership, JRs will provided dedicated drivers and tractor-trailer equipment for use in transporting IU's football equipment to games, including post-season, marking an expansion into a specialty niche area of business for both JRs and Rexing Companies.

“We couldn’t be more excited for this strategic partnership and expansion in our business. We are honored to be chosen to provide services to Indiana University Football as a fellow Hoosier company. We are looking forward to a successful season for IU both on and off the field,” said Dylan Rexing, CEO of Rexing Companies.

