Evansville utility officials pause work at downtown intersection after human remains unearthed

Evansville utility officials have put a pause on work at a downtown intersection after human remains were unearthed during the project.
Officials with Evansville Water and Sewer Utility confirm this happened near the intersection of Vine Street and Northwest 4th Street.
Waterline work and storm sewer replacement work has been underway along Vine Street since late February.
Since the discovery of the remains, we're told an archeologist has been hired to submit an excavation plan to the Department of Natural Resources. In the meantime, work will continue on other points of the project along Vine Street.
Officials say the skeletal remains, were sent to the coroner to be examined.
According to online records, the intersection is believed to be the original site of a historic cemetery known as the "Evansville Graveyard."