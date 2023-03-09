 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Evansville utility officials pause work at downtown intersection after human remains unearthed

  • Updated
  • 0
Utility work has been put on pause at the intersection of Vine Street and NW 4th Street after the discovery of human remains

Utility work has been put on pause at the intersection of Vine Street and NW 4th Street after the discovery of human remains

Evansville utility officials have put a pause on work at a downtown intersection after human remains were unearthed during the project.

Officials with Evansville Water and Sewer Utility confirm this happened near the intersection of Vine Street and Northwest 4th Street.

Waterline work and storm sewer replacement work has been underway along Vine Street  since late February.

Since the discovery of the remains, we're told an archeologist has been hired to submit an excavation plan to the Department of Natural Resources. In the meantime, work will continue on other points of the project along Vine Street.

Officials say the skeletal remains, were sent to the coroner to be examined.

According to online records, the intersection is believed to be the original site of a historic cemetery known as the "Evansville Graveyard."

Follow 44News on Facebook, or download the free 44News apps on Android or Apple devices

Recommended for you