Evansville-Vanderburgh Central Dispatch awarded with ‘2022 Dispatchers of the Year’

After a year of highs and lows in the Tri-State, a local dispatch center is being recognized for being the calm voice in the midst of chaos.
The ‘2022 Indiana Dispatcher of the Year’ was given to the team at the Evansville-Vanderburgh County Central Dispatch.
The award is a direct result of the role they played on August 10th after the Weinbach explosion.
Every day the men and women at Evansville-Vanderburgh Central Dispatch are the middle-men between the public and our first responders.
“It’s just a massive undertaking and there’s just so many moving parts that they have to keep track of. I can’t stress enough how easy they make it look. Like just another day at the office,” says the Deputy Director of Central Dispatch Carrie James.
This award was given by the Indiana Fire Chiefs Association to our public safety heroes that we never see. All for making sure the right people were in the right place, at the right time on August 10th.
“It is a just award. They truly do deserve it. Every 911 worker/dispatcher works hard everywhere, but to work an explosion like that… something that big. It takes a lot of effort and they are an excellent team,” James says.
Monday morning, Fire Chief Mike Connely and Evansville Mayor Lloyd Winnecke came to the dispatch center to present the team with their award.
“I took them back to operations and asked them to present it to one of the dispatchers that was actually working that day. So, she accepted the award on behalf of central dispatch,” James tells 44News.