...Elevated/Near Critical Fire Danger Monday...

Gusty south winds are expected to increase through the late
morning. Afternoon wind speeds of 15 to 20 mph, with gusts to 35
mph are expected. Across portions of western Kentucky, southeast
Illinois and southwest Indiana drier air from aloft may work to
lower relative humidity to as low as 25 to 30 percent in the
afternoon. Coupled with extremely dry conditions from the ongoing
drought an elevated risk of wildfire/grassfire growth and spread
is expected again today.

Outdoor burning is not recommended. Bans on outdoor burning have
been issued in many counties. Be especially careful with matches
and smoking materials. Hot vehicle exhaust pipes or other
pyrotechnics can ignite grass and other fine flammables, which
would spread quickly in this environment.

Evansville warehouse fire could take another week to fully extinguish, fire department says

  • Updated
  • 0
Air44 shows massive fire on North Morton Avenue

Fire officials in Evansville, Indiana, gave an update Monday on the massive fire that destroyed a historic building.

Evansville Fire Department Division Chief Mike Larson provided Monday's update, sharing several details on the large fire, which broke out at a warehouse on North Morton Avenue one week ago.

According to Larson, crews are currently using an excavator to move debris and uncover hot spots from the fire. Larson also said that the Indiana State Police Aviation Section used a drone with an infrared camera on Friday to fly over the rubble, which showed numerous hot spots that remained.

FLIR 8.jpg

White spots shown in photo captured by Indiana State Police Aviation Section indicate hot spots left behind by massive fire on North Morton Avenue

While the fire broke out one week ago on Oct. 17, Larson said that the job's far from over due to the severity.

"Some of those hot spots... those temperatures are still well above 300 degrees, so it's still pretty warm in some of those spots," Larson says. "It could be up to another week or so before we actually get this thing fully extinguished."

Larson says that ATF officials have offered a $5,000 reward for any information leading to an arrest or conviction of anyone involved in starting the massive blaze, but emphasized that the reward was not an indication that any evidence of criminal activity had been discovered.

"This reward does not mean that there's been any criminal activity that they suspect," Larson explained. "The reward is being offered to potentially assist with the investigation... Part of every investigation is eliminating all possibilities."

According to Larson, the footprint of the warehouse that was destroyed is estimated to be about 420,000 square feet, with the overall warehouse space just under 1 million square feet, since it was a multi-story structure.

You can hear more from Division Chief Larson in the video above.

