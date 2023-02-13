Evansville Wartime Museum asking for help naming 1943 Chrysler M4 Sherman Tank

The Evansville Wartime Museum is asking the community to help name one of its historic tank.
Officials with the museum say they're holding a competition naming the museum's 1943 Chrysler M4 Sherman Tank.
Anyone who would like to submit a name in the contest should drop off their submission to the museum by 12:30 p.m. on March 12.
Name submissions can also be made online by clicking here.
The person who submits the winning name will receive a free ride in the tank, a one-year museum membership, plus a tank t-shirt.
The museum is located at 7503 Petersburg Rd. in Evansville.