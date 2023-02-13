 Skip to main content
Evansville Wartime Museum asking for help naming 1943 Chrysler M4 Sherman Tank

  • Updated
  • 0
1943 Chrysler M4 Sherman Tank at the Evansville Wartime Museum

1943 Chrysler M4 Sherman Tank at the Evansville Wartime Museum, located at 7503 Petersburg Rd., Evansville (https://www.evansvillewartimemuseum.org/)

The Evansville Wartime Museum is asking the community to help name one of its historic tank.

Officials with the museum say they're holding a competition naming the museum's 1943 Chrysler M4 Sherman Tank.

Anyone who would like to submit a name in the contest should drop off their submission to the museum by 12:30 p.m. on March 12.

Name submissions can also be made online by clicking here.

The person who submits the winning name will receive a free ride in the tank, a one-year museum membership, plus a tank t-shirt.

The museum is located at 7503 Petersburg Rd. in Evansville.

