Evansville Wartime Museum welcomes World War II aircraft

The Evansville Wartime Museum is celebrating another Warbird Event with the arrival of four unique World War II aircraft.
The B-29 Superfortress, named FiFi, is the most advanced bomber of WWII. The plane was designed to fly higher and faster than enemy fighters and helped bring an end to the war. It is the same type of plane used to drop the atomic weapons on Hiroshima and Nagasaki in 1945.
The B-24 Liberator is named Diamond Lil. Out of the 18,000 made, it is the only one in the world that is still in flight.
The PT-17 Boeing Stearman trained more crews than any other aircraft during WWII.
The Air Force One L-26B, Ike’s Bird, was the smallest and first plane used for Air Force One. President Dwight D. Eisenhower used it, and others like it, during his years in office from 1953-1961.
The museum will be open to the public tomorrow, Thursday September 22, from 10:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m.
Admission will be $20 for adults, $10 for students 11-17, and children 10 and under will get in for free.
Visitors will be able to tour the planes between flights. Flights on board the aircraft are also available for purchase.