Evansville Water and Sewer Utility switching water disinfectant Monday

  • Updated
water faucet

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) — Evansville Water and Sewer Utility (EWSU) customers may notice a slight change in the taste and odor of their tap water soon.

That's because EWSU will be switching water disinfectants starting on May 22.

The utility will be making the switch to free chlorine from chloramine before switching back in July.

EWSU switches disinfectants twice a year. The second switchover will be from Aug. 28 until Oct. 16

EWSU says that many utility companies use the switchover practice to keep water mains clean and free of bacteria.

You can see more information on the water treatment process below.

Download PDF EWSU disinfectant explainer

