Evansville water supply remains safe to use after chemical spill in Ohio River, utility officials say

Utility officials in Evansville are providing the public with an update after a chemical spill that recently hit the Ohio River.
Officials with Evansville Water and Sewer Utility said Tuesday that despite the recent chemical spill, the water supply was safe to use for things like showering and consumption, without the need to boil it.
EWSU says it was notified of the chemical spill on Friday, Feb. 3, and that it's receiving updates based on sampling from sites within the Spill Detection Network.
According to EWSU, Evansville's drinking water intake structure sits around 700 river miles away from the spill, meaning that we wouldn't see any possible contamination for several weeks, depending on river conditions.
Utility officials say that even then, the likelihood that anything would be detected by the time it would reach us is slim, since spotty detections indicate the contaminant is being diluted to the point of non-detection.
EWSU says it will continue testing the water. In the event of detection close to the city, EWSU says it would use carbon to absorb the contamination.
The chemical spill in the Ohio River was the result of a large train derailment in Ohio. The derailment of the train, which was carrying toxic chemicals, sparked a large fire that prompted evacuations in the area.