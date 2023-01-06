Evansville Wing Festival returning on Jan. 21

Chicken wing lovers should be aware of an upcoming event in Evansville.
Evansville Wing Festival will return to the River City on Saturday, Jan. 21.
It's happening from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. inside the historic Veteran's Memorial Coliseum, with a two-hour VIP session also available earlier from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Organizers say the event will feature 40+ different styles of wings from over a dozen wing vendors, fun events like Bobbing for Wings, Ranch Chug, and Hot Sauce Chug, and much more.
Admission for kids 12 and under is free, but adult patrons must pay for entry. Pricing and more information can be found on the Evansville Wing Festival Facebook event page.