Evansville woman celebrates 101st birthday

At 101 years old, Myra Taylor has accomplished a lot in her life. After several years as a beautician, she earned a degree in education from the University of Evansville, later becoming the first African American teacher at Hebron Elementary School.
When asked about the favorite part of her life, Myra said teaching school.
"Favorite part? I'd say when I was teaching. I was teaching elementary school, third grade, and I enjoyed teaching," Myra answered.
In the past, Myra enjoyed doing crossword puzzles and reading. Now that her eyesight isn't what it used to be, she has found a new hobby.
"I do a lot of sleeping," Myra said with a laugh.
As she celebrates her birthday, Myra is overcome with gratitude for those that take such good care of her. Since last September, Myra has lived at the Wyndmoor of Evansville, where she likes to socialize with the other residents.
"I'm just thankful to the good Lord for keeping me as is. I am thankful for having loved ones who care for me, and do all they can to help me," said Myra.
Myra has always been involved in her church and continues to attend regularly at Alexander AME in Evansville, where she has been going since she moved to the River City with her late husband in 1954.
As Myra explained, "I've been in the church all those years, I was very active in my church, and what members I have, they are very kind to me now."
As she looks toward the next year, Myra continues to be thankful for the experiences she has had and all the life she has lived so far.