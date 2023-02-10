 Skip to main content
Evansville woman charged in child's fentanyl overdose death awaits sentencing

Allison Smithler

An Evansville woman who's one of several people charged in the fatal fentanyl overdose of a young child is awaiting her sentence Friday.

Court records show Allison Smithler will be sentenced at 1 p.m. Friday afternoon. 

Smithler had been charged with crimes including murder, drug dealing, and neglect in the death of 3-year-old Kamari Opperman. She avoided heading to trial in the case through a plea agreement that was recently reached.

Young Kamari's mother, Makaylee Opperman, was sentenced to more than two decades in prison for her child's death.

