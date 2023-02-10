Evansville woman charged in child's fentanyl overdose death awaits sentencing

An Evansville woman who's one of several people charged in the fatal fentanyl overdose of a young child is awaiting her sentence Friday.
Court records show Allison Smithler will be sentenced at 1 p.m. Friday afternoon.
Smithler had been charged with crimes including murder, drug dealing, and neglect in the death of 3-year-old Kamari Opperman. She avoided heading to trial in the case through a plea agreement that was recently reached.
Young Kamari's mother, Makaylee Opperman, was sentenced to more than two decades in prison for her child's death.
Stay with us on-air and online for updates.