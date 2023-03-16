 Skip to main content
Evansville woman found guilty of rape, murder charges to be sentenced

Heidi Carter

The Evansville woman found guilty of multiple felony charges including rape, murder, and confinement charges will be sentenced Thursday.

Heidi Carter's sentencing is set for 10 a.m. Thursday in Vanderburgh Superior Court.

Carter was found guilty of all charges after a disturbing rape-murder incident that unfolded back in October of 2021 at a home on Stinson Avenue.

The sole survivor in the gruesome attack sat down exclusively with 44News to share her story.

Carter had previously been found guilty of a misdemeanor gun charge. She was already sentenced to one year for that crime, but had already served more than 400 days since her arrest in 2021.

Stay with us on-air and online for Carter's sentencing Thursday.

