Evansville Woman from Ukraine Speaks on Russia's Attack as Mother Remains in War Zone

Dasha Hinds is still in shock.
Like the rest of the world, she's still wrapping her head around Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Though, for her the attacks hit home.
"There were rumors and tension but I did not realize it was going to come to that," Hinds said. I'm pretty sure that no one there either thought that it would actually come to reality."
Hinds has lived in the United States since 2003, but she was born and raised in Kharkov, Ukraine's second largest city.
It's one of Russia's main areas of attack and where there were reports of explosions early Thursday morning.
"Where my mom's house is, is 60 kilometers (37 miles) from border," Hinds said. "People try to find safe place to stay because apartment buildings are tall, they will collapse. No one will survive. People try to stay close to metro stations and are just waiting for what's happening next."
At the time of the interview, around 2 p.m. Thursday, Hinds said lines were still up in Kharkov and she was still in contact with her mother. It's a continued connection bringing immense comfort to Hinds thousands of miles away.
"To know that she's safe and that everyone there I know is safe," she said.
Hinds is a proud U.S.citizen, but she's also a proud Ukrainian. Though she heard stories from Soviet times, growing up all she knew was peace.
So, for her Russia and Ukraine are like family and she's heartbroken to see tensions boil over like this.
"We are so close to each other and especially my city is on the border," she said. "We are going back and forth and people work in Russia and come back home to Ukraine or vice versa. I have friends and family who live in Russia so it's sad that it comes to that."
After hearing of protests from Russian citizens calling to end the violence, she said it gives her hope as she watches with the rest of the world hoping for a quick and peaceful end to the conflict.
"It's comforting," Hinds said. "It's comforting to know that there are also many people who do not want a war."