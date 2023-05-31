Evansville youth baseball concession stand burglarized

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) — Anyone with information on a burglary at a youth baseball field is being asked to come forward.
City Councilwoman Missy Mosby says that the concession stand for Evansville South Baseball - Pollack and Vann was broken into on Monday night.
According to Mosby, food and supplies were stolen during the break-in.
Mosby says there's a baseball game Thursday night, and that donations are needed to help stock the concession stand back up. Things like drinks, chips, buns, and monetary donations are needed.
Anyone who would like to donate can contact Mosby on Facebook.
If you have information on the burglary, contact police.