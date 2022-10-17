Evansville's annual fall leaf collection starts on Halloween

Starting October 31st, Evansville Water and Sewer Utility will start their annual Fall Leaf Collection Program.
Evansville residents who pay for trash service, can place their bagged leaves next to the curb for pickup by Republic Services on their regular trash collection day.
In order for your leaves to be picked up, EWSU says the leaves must be contained in biodegradable plastic or paper leaf bags or in containers. Bags must be in manageable, organized piles and placed curbside near the trash and recycling carts. All bags and containers should be at the pickup location before 6 a.m. on the day of your normal trash collection.
Officials also say, bags should NOT be placed at the pickup location days in advance of your normal trash collection day.
Heavy trash pickups will not be scheduled during the Fall Leaf Collection Program. Heavy trash pickups will resume on Monday, December 12, 2022.
This year's Fall leaf collection will end December 9th, 2022.