Evansville's annual Ritzy's Fantasy of Lights underway at Garvin Park

  • Updated
Ritzy's Fantasy of Lights

With Thanksgiving also comes the start of an annual light display in Evansville's Garvin Park.

Ritzy's Fantasy of Lights kicked off on Thursday night, continuing the decades-long holiday tradition presented by Easterseals Rehabilitation Center.

The 29th annual event allows community members to drive through Garvin Park and enjoy festive light displays from Thanksgiving through Jan. 1, 2023, from 5 p.m. - 9 p.m. Sunday through Thursday, and from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.

Vehicles will be excluded from the event for one night, one Dec. 7. That's when the "Bright Lights for Easterseals" timed 5k run and one-mile walk takes place.

Easterseals says this is the biggest Ritzy's Fantasy of Lights ever, with more than 70 light scenes in all.

For more information or to purchase tickets for the event, visit ritzysfantasyoflights.com.

