Evansville's August 'Coffee With a Cop' event happening on Tuesday

  • Updated
The Evansville Police Department will be holding its next edition of "Coffee With a Cop" on Tuesday.

From 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. Tuesday, members of the department will be at the Donut Bank location at 1950 Washington Ave.

The event is held each month as a means of connecting community members with officers over a cup of coffee. 

EPD says it hopes the program builds trust and stronger relationships between the public and law enforcement.

If you can't make it to Tuesday's Coffee With a Cop, you can attend the next one on Sept. 20 at the Donut Bank on North St. Joseph Avenue.

