Evansville's Bud's Harley-Davidson under new ownership after 63 years

The Harley-Davidson dealer on the east side of Evansville is under new ownership.
A statement shared by Bud's Harley-Davidson says that the business closed its doors for the last time under the current ownership on Saturday.
The statement says the business has stayed in the family and served the motorcycle community for the last 63 years, all starting with the original owner Bud.
The announcement clarifies that the business isn't going anywhere, but will continue to operate under new owners, and under a new name.
Additionally, the business says that all current staff members were kept on by the new owners.
The business's new name was announced on Wednesday as "Evansville Harley-Davidson."