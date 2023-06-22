Evansville's Dust Bowl moved indoors after gunman opens fire on parked car

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) — Plans were shifted for a community basketball tournament after shots were fired while a game was being played late Tuesday.
The Dust Bowl, which kicked off on June 19 and continues through June 24, had to be moved indoors after a gunman opened fire late Tuesday night, police said.
While the event was happening outside at Bellemeade Park, police said someone shot up a car that was parked in the block next to the event. An EPD sergeant who was at the event was told by a group of kids that people were shooting.
EPD says the owner of the car that was shot was at the Dust Bowl and claimed he knew who was behind the shooting, but that he wouldn't say who it was.
Police said that the remainder of the tournament would take place inside the CK Newsome Center for the safety of attendees, players, organizers, and officers.