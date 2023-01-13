Evansville's first 'Coffee With A Cop' of 2023 happening Tuesday

Law enforcement officials in the Evansville area are preparing for their first "Coffee With A Cop" event of 2023.
The first Coffee With A Cop of the year will be held on Tuesday, Jan. 17.
Community members are invited to gather from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. at the McDonald's restaurant on North Main Street.
The event has been an Evansville staple for some time, offering the community a chance to connect with local law enforcement officials and have a discussion, all over a cup of coffee.
Coffee With A Cop will continue to take place at different locations around the city on the third Tuesday of each month throughout 2023, so if you can't make it to January's event, there's always next time.
You can see a full schedule of Coffee With A Cop dates and locations here.