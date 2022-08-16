Evansville's mayor presents 2023 city budget overview

Evansville Mayor Lloyd Winnecke met with members of the City Council to present to 2023 city budget overview.
During his presentation, Mayor Winnecke shared an overview of the city's funding streams.
The mayor also presented capital budget highlights for the city's police department, fire department, Central Dispatch, EMA, Code Enforcement, City Engineer, and Parks Department.
In his presentation, the mayor also covered several expense drivers, such as fuel, health insurance, and increased salaries.
You can see each slide from the mayor's presentation below.
Evansville budget presentation slide (1).jpg
Evansville budget presentation slide (2).jpg
Evansville budget presentation slide (3).jpg
Evansville budget presentation slide (4).jpg
Evansville budget presentation slide (5).jpg
Evansville budget presentation slide (6).jpg
Evansville budget presentation slide (7).jpg
Evansville budget presentation slide (1).jpg
Evansville budget presentation slide (2).jpg
Evansville budget presentation slide (3).jpg
Evansville budget presentation slide (4).jpg
Evansville budget presentation slide (5).jpg
Evansville budget presentation slide (6).jpg
Evansville budget presentation slide (7).jpg
You can also check out the full presentation video on Mayor Winnecke's YouTube page.
Download the free 44News apps to get the latest stories and alerts sent straight to your mobile device