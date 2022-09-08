 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Evansville's mayor says city's public WiFi program has been successful

  • Updated
  • 0
wifi connection laptop mgn

Evansville Mayor Lloyd Winnecke says the city's public WiFi program has seen some success.

According to the mayor, around 200 people utilize the free public service per day, with roughly 1,200 visitors using the services per month.

The program, which launched in 2021, is administered by Evansville's Department of Metropolitan Development, and offers free WiFi at five different locations around the city.

Those five locations are:

• Dream Center
• Memorial CDC
• Culver Learning Center
• Bread of Life Church
• Young and Established

Mayor Winnecke encourages anyone who may need access to internet for work, school, or play, to utilize one of the access points.

Download the free 44News apps to get the latest stories and alerts sent straight to your mobile device

Recommended for you