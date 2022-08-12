Evansville's mayor surveys explosion site with Indiana Department of Homeland Security

Evansville Mayor Lloyd Winnecke joined officials with the Indiana Department of Homeland Security (IDOH) in a Friday morning survey of the explosion site on North Weinbach Avenue.
IDOH Executive Director Joel Thacker and his staff members were on-scene Friday providing support to the other agencies already there.
"I wanted to travel down here this morning to kind of see for myself the activities going on, the recovery efforts," Thacker said. "To communicate with the fire chief, with the emergency manager, with the mayor and see if there was anything additional that they needed from us at this time."
Officials said that 39 homes were damaged in the explosion, with 11 deemed uninhabitable and scheduled for demolition.
Three people died in the blast, and another was sent to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.
To hear the final press conference held by Evansville Fire Chief Mike Connelly at noon on Friday, click here.
The cause of the explosion has not been determined at this time.