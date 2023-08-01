Evansville's McCollough Library closes until mid-2024 for renovations

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) — The Evansville Vanderburgh Public Library's (EVPL) oldest branch has closed for renovations.
EVPL McCollough on Washington Avenue closed down for renovations as of Tuesday.
The interior of the library is getting a makeover to help fulfill EVPL's Master Facilities Plan, and isn't expected to reopen until mid-2024.
Updates included in the project:
- The Children’s Area is being updated, including the addition of an Activity Room
- Lighting updates throughout the build
- The Meeting Room will be moved and upgraded
- A new Sensory Room
- New furniture throughout the building
- Four new Study Rooms
Shortly after the beginning of the closure, EVPL officials say a temporary location with most library services will open inside Washington Square Mall.
The project is expected to cost around $4 million, and is being funded by a bond issuance that was approved by the Library Board and the Evansville City Council in 2022.
You can learn more about the McCollough Library renovations at evpl.org.