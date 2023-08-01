Evansville's McCollough Library closes until mid-2024 for renovations

 Skip to main content
...FLOOD WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING THROUGH
THURSDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.

* WHERE...Portions of southern Illinois, southwest Indiana, western
Kentucky and southeast Missouri, including the following areas, in
southern Illinois, Alexander, Franklin, Gallatin, Hamilton,
Hardin, Jackson, Jefferson, Johnson, Massac, Perry IL, Pope,
Pulaski, Saline, Union, Wayne IL, White, and Williamson. In
southwest Indiana, Posey and Vanderburgh. In western Kentucky,
Ballard, Caldwell, Calloway, Carlisle, Christian, Crittenden,
Daviess, Fulton, Graves, Henderson, Hickman, Hopkins, Livingston,
Lyon, Marshall, McCracken, McLean, Muhlenberg, Todd, Trigg, Union
KY, and Webster. In southeast Missouri, Bollinger, Cape Girardeau,
Mississippi, Perry MO, and Scott.

* WHEN...From 8 PM CDT this evening through Thursday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Low-water
crossings may be flooded.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Widespread showers and storms will develop tonight. Stronger
storms will be capable of locally heavy rainfall, and some
storms may repeat over the same areas, heightening the
potential for flooding.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.

&&

EVPL McCollough Library via Evansville Vanderburgh Public Library

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) — The Evansville Vanderburgh Public Library's (EVPL) oldest branch has closed for renovations.

EVPL McCollough on Washington Avenue closed down for renovations as of Tuesday.

The interior of the library is getting a makeover to help fulfill EVPL's Master Facilities Plan, and isn't expected to reopen until mid-2024.

Updates included in the project:

  • The Children’s Area is being updated, including the addition of an Activity Room
  • Lighting updates throughout the build
  • The Meeting Room will be moved and upgraded
  • A new Sensory Room
  • New furniture throughout the building
  • Four new Study Rooms

Shortly after the beginning of the closure, EVPL officials say a temporary location with most library services will open inside Washington Square Mall.

The project is expected to cost around $4 million, and is being funded by a bond issuance that was approved by the Library Board and the Evansville City Council in 2022.

You can learn more about the McCollough Library renovations at evpl.org.

