Evansville's new fire chief holds press conference

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) — Evansville's new fire chief addressed the public for the first time in his new role on Monday.
Newly-appointed Fire Chief Paul Anslinger hosted a press conference on Monday afternoon.
Anslinger was appointed as the new chief of the Evansville Fire Department after the sudden announcement that former Chief Mike Connelly was retiring.
44News live streamed the press conference on our free mobile news apps, and online at wevv.com/livestream.
A playback of the live press conference has been uploaded to this article. You can also watch the press conference on a new web page by clicking here.