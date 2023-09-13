Evansville's public transportation adds five new diesel/electric hybrid buses

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) — Evansville's public transportation system has received some innovative upgrades.
Officials with the City of Evansville say that the Metropolitan Evansville Transit System (METS) has added five new hybrid buses to its fleet, powered by both diesel and electric propulsion systems.
The buses have the ability to be "geofenced," meaning specific propulsion system use based on the route or zone, enhancing efficiency while minimizing environmental impact, according to the city.
“This is a testament to our city's dedication to embrace future-ready transportation solutions,” said Mayor Lloyd Winnecke. “Through strategic funding partnerships, we're ensuring that Evansville residents have access to clean, efficient, and reliable public transportation. These new buses symbolize our commitment to progress and the well-being of our community.”
Two of the buses were fully funded by the American Rescue Plan Act funds through the Federal Transit Administration. The remaining three buses were supported with 80 percent federal funding and a 20 percent contribution from local funding sources. Each bus cost $869,536.
The buses were produced by Gillig. The engines were built by Cummins, a company based in Indiana. The hybrid transmissions were crafted by another Indiana company, Allison Transmission.