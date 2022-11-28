Evansville's west side Azzip Pizza location closing for store improvements

The Azzip Pizza location on Pearl Drive in Evansville is temporarily closing for renovation.
Officials with the restaurant say the Pearl Drive location will be closed from Nov. 28 through Dec. 8 while improvements to the store are made.
The improvements include a larger dining area with new furniture, and a larger kitchen with a a dedicated online ordering oven to help speed up wait times.
Azzip Pizza has other locations in Evansville, plus other locations around Indiana and Kentucky.
The west side location can be found at 5225 Pearl Dr.