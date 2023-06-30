Event map released for Evansville's riverfront Fourth of July celebration

 Skip to main content
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT /9 PM EDT/ THIS
EVENING...

* WHAT...Heat index values around 105 expected late this afternoon.

* WHERE...Portions of southern Illinois, southwest Indiana and
western Kentucky, generally from Madisonville Kentucky, through
the Evansville and Owensboro areas, to Mount Carmel Illinois.

* WHEN...Through 8 PM CDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Thunderstorms will interrupt the heat late
today.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible.

&&

...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CDT FRIDAY NIGHT...

The Indiana Department of Environmental Management has called for an
Air Quality Action Day for high levels of Ozone in the air for
tonight through midnight Friday night for the following Southwest
Indiana counties,

Vanderburgh, Posey, Warrick, Spencer, Gibson, and Pike.

This alert is in effect until midnight CDT Friday night.

An Ozone Alert is issued when a combination of high temperatures,
light winds and other factors are expected to produce conditions
where high levels of ozone emissions may exceed federally mandated
standards.

Here are some recommended actions that the public can take to reduce
Ozone emissions:

* Walk, bike, carpool, or use public transportation
* Avoid using the drive-through and combine errands into one
trip
* Avoid refueling your vehicle or using gasoline-powered lawn
equipment until after 7 pm
* Turn off your engine when idling for more than 30 seconds
* Conserve energy by turning off lights or setting the air
conditioner to 75 degrees or above.

Anyone sensitive to changes in air quality may be affected when
Ozone levels are high. Children, the elderly, and anyone with heart
or lung conditions should reduce or avoid exertion and heavy work
outdoors.

Event map released for Evansville's riverfront Fourth of July celebration

Downtown Evansville Economic Improvement District Fourth of July event map

Downtown Evansville Economic Improvement District

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) — Officials with the Downtown Evansville Economic Improvement District have released an event map ahead of Tuesday's Fourth of July celebration along the riverfront in Evansville.

The event map shows the location of restrooms, each food truck, plus sponsor and vendor booths and the Ruler Foods Kids' Zone.

The Ruler Food Kids' Zone and food trucks will be open at 6 p.m. on July 4.

Then, the fireworks display along the Ohio River will start that night around 9:15 p.m.

For more information on the event, you can check out the Facebook event page here.

