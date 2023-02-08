 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 3 PM CST
THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph
expected.

* WHERE...Portions of southern Illinois, southwest Indiana,
western Kentucky and southeast Missouri.

* WHEN...From midnight tonight to 3 PM CST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Isolated higher wind gusts up to 50 mph may
occur during heavier rain showers.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

EVPL Foundation planning annual Spring Mini Book Sale

  • Updated
  • 0
EVPL Central

EVPL Central

The Evansville Vanderburgh Public Library Foundation is planning to hold its annual Spring Mini Book Sale at the beginning of March.

The EVPL Foundation's Spring Mini Book Sale will be held on the weekend of Saturday, March 4, and Sunday March 5 this year.

It's happening at the Browning Rooms at EVPL Central from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, then from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday.

The sale will include thousands of items, including books, movies, and CDs, mostly between $0.50 and $2 in price. EVPL says some specialty items will also be available for more than $2.

Credit cards can be used at the sale, with a minimum purchase amount of $10.

Proceeds from the sale support programs, services, and more at EVPL libraries.

EVPL Foundation Spring Mini Book Sale flyer

Follow 44News on Facebook, or download the free 44News apps on Android or Apple devices

Recommended for you