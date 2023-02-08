EVPL Foundation planning annual Spring Mini Book Sale

The Evansville Vanderburgh Public Library Foundation is planning to hold its annual Spring Mini Book Sale at the beginning of March.
The EVPL Foundation's Spring Mini Book Sale will be held on the weekend of Saturday, March 4, and Sunday March 5 this year.
It's happening at the Browning Rooms at EVPL Central from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, then from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday.
The sale will include thousands of items, including books, movies, and CDs, mostly between $0.50 and $2 in price. EVPL says some specialty items will also be available for more than $2.
Credit cards can be used at the sale, with a minimum purchase amount of $10.
Proceeds from the sale support programs, services, and more at EVPL libraries.