EVPL hosting baby items drive for local non-profits

The Evansville Vanderburgh Public Library's "Season of Sharing" initiative is continuing with their "Winter Bundle of Joy" Drive.
EVPL says this drive will support the work of Little Lambs, Pre to 3, and Community Action Program of Evansville (CAPE).
We're told these resources provide pre-natal and pediatric care, while ensuring local babies and their caregivers are supplied with essentials.
Beginning Tuesday, February 14th, and continuing through Saturday, March 4th, Seasons of Sharing will be accepting new and/or unopened baby item donations at all eight EVPL locations.
“The library’s work is directly tied to supporting early childhood success,” says EVPL CEO-Director Scott Kinney. “By partnering with these local resources, we are furthering our dedication to providing a strong foundation for the littlest ones in our community.”
Suggested donation items include:
- Diaper's
- Baby Wipes
- Baby shampoo and conditioner
- Clothes
- Socks
- Sippy cups
- Children's Books
- Personal Hygiene items
- Baby Food
- Baby Formula
The "Seasons of Sharing" initiative was launched in December 2021 to provide opportunities for the community to give back through donation drives.
Previous drives have supported Hangers, the EVSC Student Clothing Resource, Evansville Animal Care and Control, and The Teacher Locker.