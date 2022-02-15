EVSC Adopts Optional Mask Policy

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

.Periods of heavy rain last night and this morning are expected to
continue through the middle afternoon hours. This additional
rainfall will only worsen flooding conditions expected across the
area. If you live in a flood prone or low-lying area, you may need
to make plans to quickly move to higher ground. Several secondary
roads will likely see flooding, so travel is not recommended unless
it is an emergency.

...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 815 PM CST THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected.

* WHERE...Portions of Indiana and western Kentucky, including the
following areas, in Indiana, Gibson, Pike, Posey, Spencer,
Vanderburgh and Warrick. In western Kentucky, Daviess, Henderson,
McLean and Union.

* WHEN...Until 815 PM CST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying
and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. Streams
continue to rise due to excess runoff from earlier rainfall. It
will take several hours for all the water from these storms to
work through local drainage systems in urban areas.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 1122 AM CST, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges
indicated heavy rain. Flooding is already occurring in the
warned area. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen.
- Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 3 inches are possible in
the warned area.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Evansville, Owensboro, Henderson, Princeton, Mount Vernon,
Boonville, Newburgh, Morganfield, Chandler, Fort Branch,
Oakland City, Petersburg, Rockport, Sturgis, Melody Hill,
Breckinridge Center, Dale, Haubstadt, Darmstadt and
Owensville.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Move to higher ground now. Act quickly to protect your life.

In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are
potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded
roads. Find an alternate route.

Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law
enforcement and request they pass this information to the National
Weather Service when you can do so safely.

&&

EVSC Adopts Optional Mask Policy

The Evansville Vanderburgh School Corporation will see fewer face coverings moving forward.

EVSC released a statement Tuesday night, announcing masks will become optional in all facilities starting Wednesday.

Due to the current Indiana Department of Health guidelines, unvaccinated students, faculty, and staff will still be required to quarantine at home if they become a close contact to a confirmed positive case.

Additionally, masks will still be required on school buses due to the federal transportation mandate.

EVSC says they will continue to monitor COVID-19 data in the county and adjust policies as needed.

