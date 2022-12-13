EVSC approves 2023-24 school calendar, changing Fall Break to second full week of October

Students in the Evansville Vanderburgh School Corporation (EVSC) are seeing some changes to their 2023-2024 school calendar.
That's after the EVSC's 2023-24 school calendar was approved during a Monday night school board meeting.
One notable change highlighted by the EVSC is the change to Fall Break.
As the new calendar shows, Fall Break for EVSC students will now be the second full week of October - Monday, Oct. 9 through Friday, Oct. 13 - the week following the 2023 West Side Nut Club Fall Festival.
EVSC said the new calendar also includes the popular soft start at the beginning of the year, and also meets the state requirement for 180 instructional days.
You can see the new calendar below.