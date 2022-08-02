EVSC board member Amy Word won't resign following her arrest

EVSC school board member Amy Word will not be resigning from her position on the board following her arrest, according to EVSC Board of School Trustees President Chris Kiefer.

In a statement, Kiefer said the had asked for Word's resignation following her arrest on Saturday.

Kiefer told 44News on Tuesday that during a conversation with Word, she said she would not be resigning from the board. However, Kiefer says that Word agreed to take a leave of absence.

Here's Tuesday's full statement from EVSC Board of School Trustees President Chris Kiefer:

"Indiana law does not allow for the removal of an elected school trustee by fellow school board members. Trustees can only be removed if convicted of a felony. I asked Trustee Word for her resignation during our conversation, and she indicated that her legal counsel has advised her not to do so. In light of this decision, I requested that she consider a leave of absence from the board, which she has agreed to do. The school board will consider her request at the next scheduled meeting on Monday, August 8th."

Following her arrest on Saturday, Word released a statement to the public on Monday.

Police said that Word was one of 22 people arrested in connection to an ongoing drug investigation, and that detectives had learned Word "had knowledge of narcotics activity at her place of business," Lamasco Bar and Grill.