EVSC Foundation gets $18K donation that will support students

The EVSC Foundation has received a sizeable donation that will be used to support students in the district, the foundation announced Wednesday.
According to a news release, the EVSC Foundation received an $18,000 donation from AstraZeneca Mount Vernon (AZMTV).
The EVSC Foundation says the funds will be used to support the Southern Indiana Career and Technical Center (SICTC) and offer four $4,000 scholarships for EVSC students interested in pursuing post-secondary studies in a STEM-related field.
“The STEM field offers great opportunities in our area. We want to help connect students to STEM fields and eventually STEM careers, especially students that come from underrepresented backgrounds in this field”, said Holly Sanders, Human Resources Business Director at AZMTV. “Supporting the great work at SICTC and offering scholarships will help us connect EVSC students to these opportunities.”
The scholarships are available to all graduating seniors across EVSC.
Students interested in applying for the scholarships can contact their school counselors for information, or visit evscfoundation.org/scholarship-opportunities.